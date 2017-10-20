Gorges (lower body) won't play Friday against the Canucks.

Gorges' absence won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the veteran blueliner only totaled six points in 66 games last season, and lacks the offensive upside to be considered a viable option in nearly all season-long formats. He'll hope to return to action Saturday against the Bruins.

