Gorges pitched in two points in 34 games throughout 2017-18, while averaging 14:56 of ice time and securing 69 hits.

During the beginning of the season Gorges battled a lower-body injury which kept him sidelined for nine games, but even when he returned, he was in rotation between the press box and lineup throughout much of the year. The British Columbia native's 14:56 of playing time was the lowest of his career as well, and it seems that his days of going 20 or more minutes a night are fading. The two tallies were also a career low, but the limited played games and minutes were certainly factors. Gorges is set to be an unrestricted free agent, although he might need to take a pay cut from the $3.9 million he was payed this season if he wants to return.