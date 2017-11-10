Gorges (lower body) has been cleared to play, but he won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Panthers.

Gorges was a healthy scratch for the Sabres' first three games of the campaign, so it's not exactly surprising to see head coach Phil Housley rolling with alternative options at defense Friday. The 33-year-old blueliner's next opportunity to return to the lineup will come Saturday against Montreal.

