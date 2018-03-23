Sabres' Josh Gorges: Returns to lineup
Gorges will play against the Habs on Friday.
Gorges returns to the lineup to face his former team after sitting out the past four games as a healthy scratch. The veteran defender has played just 30 games this season, and his plodding, stay-at-home style of play just isn't effective anymore in a league that's gotten faster and faster. Gorges will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and it's highly unlikely he'll be re-signed. Gorges can still be an effective shot blocker but he's unlikely to contribute in any other fantasy categories.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...