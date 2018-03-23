Gorges will play against the Habs on Friday.

Gorges returns to the lineup to face his former team after sitting out the past four games as a healthy scratch. The veteran defender has played just 30 games this season, and his plodding, stay-at-home style of play just isn't effective anymore in a league that's gotten faster and faster. Gorges will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and it's highly unlikely he'll be re-signed. Gorges can still be an effective shot blocker but he's unlikely to contribute in any other fantasy categories.