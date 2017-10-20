Sabres' Josh Gorges: Still held out from morning skate
Gorges (undisclosed) missed morning skate Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Having missed the a.m. skate for two consecutive days, Gorges' availability for Friday's home tilt against the Canucks appears muddy at best. However, we still recommend waiting for an official determination from the Sabres. The B.C. native is primarily an own-zone contributor who's collected nine blocked shots through four games.
