Norris scored an empty-net goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks pushed late, but Norris slammed the door after Alex Tuch won a puck battle. Norris has two empty-net goals and four assists over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old is up to six goals, 16 points, 27 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 17 appearances. He should remain productive in a top-six role as long as he can stay healthy.