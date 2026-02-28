Norris logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

This was Norris' second game back from an injury to his ribs. The 26-year-old has operated in a middle-six role since his return, as well as seeing power-play time. He has potential to put up strong offense for the Sabres, but he'll need to stay healthy to do so. He's earned 18 points, 31 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances.