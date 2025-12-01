Norris (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Winnipeg on Monday.

Following a 24-game absence, Norris will skate on the top line and see time on the first power-play combination. He had four shots on goal and one hit in 18:51 of ice time against the Rangers on Oct. 9 before his injury. Norris has plenty of potential in banger leagues, but staying healthy has been a problem for him.