Norris (upper body) was injured late Thursday versus the Rangers and did not finish the game, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Lindy Ruff did not sound particularly optimistic when asked about Norris' status after the game, but no further details were available. At this point, the Sabres may have to face the Bruins on Saturday without Norris, though they could get Zach Benson (face) back. An update on Norris' health should be available prior to Saturday's contest.