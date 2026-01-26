Norris has been classified as day-to-day by head coach Lindy Ruff, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Monday, but won't play this week, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Norris being labeled day-to-day but then being ruled out for the next three games is a little strange, but either way, he certainly seems to be heading in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old Michigan native was rolling offensively with seven points in his last nine outings. Norris should slot into a middle-six role once back in the lineup.