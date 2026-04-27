Norris (undisclosed) could be an option for Game 5 versus the Bruins on Tuesday after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "Norris is going to skate (Monday). He could be available."

Norris has missed the Sabres' last two playoff contests due to his undisclosed injury. While he failed to produce a point in his first two postseason contests, the 26-year-old center did manage 13 goals and 21 assists in 44 regular-season tilts this year. If Norris does return for Game 5, it could be in a top-six role, perhaps unseating Ryan McLeod on the second line.