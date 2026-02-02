Head coach Lindy Ruff said that Norris (ribs) is progressing in his recovery but won't play in Monday's game against the Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Norris was upgraded to day-to-day last week, but he hasn't yet received the green light to return to game action. Following Monday's matchup, the Sabres have two more games on their schedule before the Olympic break, but it's not yet clear if the 26-year-old will be available Tuesday against the Lightning or Thursday against the Penguins.