Norris (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Norris was already expected to miss a significant amount of time after sustaining the injury Thursday, so his placement on IR isn't surprising. That Norris will miss a meaningful chunk of time this campaign also isn't unusual -- the 26-year-old hasn't reached the 60-game mark in a regular season since 2021-22. Zach Benson (face) is also on the shelf, so Buffalo is expected to have Jason Zucker and Jiri Kulich serve on the top line alongside Tage Thompson against Boston on Saturday.