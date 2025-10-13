Norris (upper body) will likely be sidelined for around eight weeks, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports Monday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff didn't want to fully commit to the eight-week timeline for Norris but told reporters it was pretty close to accurate. Based on that recovery timeline, the 26-year-old center wouldn't be back in action until mid-December, which will open up plenty of opportunities for Jiri Kulich to get top-six minutes.