Norris tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Norris found the back of the net late in the first period to level Monday's score at one apiece before the Sabres went off with four more goals. Overall, the 26-year-old center has 12 goals, 33 points, 67 shots on net, 24 hits and 24 blocked shots across 43 games this season. He's played a big role in helping Buffalo secure the Atlantic Division title during his five-game point streak. Norris has posted strong point-per-game numbers when healthy this season and could make an impact in the postseason from his middle-six role amidst Buffalo's stacked offense.