Norris scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Norris has struggled a bit to start the year, which landed him on the fourth line in the last two games. Now that he's got a goal, he could start to get back on track. The veteran center has two points, eight shots on net, eight hits, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-1 rating over seven appearances. Norris is still an option in deeper leagues thanks to his spot on the second power-play unit, but better players will be available on the waiver wire in standard formats.