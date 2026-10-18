Norris scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens. He also added a hit and two blocked shots.

Norris opened the scoring with his second goal of the season, and now he's found the back of the net in two of the Habs' last three games. However, he logged just 14:30 of ice time and received only 44 seconds of power-play time, limiting his opportunities to contribute offensively. His recent scoring is encouraging, but the relatively modest workload could restrict his fantasy ceiling unless he starts to see more playing time on a regular basis. With just three points in Montreal's first nine games and currently skating as a bottom-six forward, however, Norris doesn't have a ton of upside outside of the deepest formats or the leagues that reward physical stats such as hits and blocked shots.