Norris scored in the shootout and had two shots on goal in a 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Norris sent the Sabres' home with a win after he tallied the winning score in Saturday's shootout. Despite getting involved in the shootout, the 26-year-old center was held off the scoresheet for the first time in his last seven games since his return from an upper body injury. Overall, he is up to nine points and 16 shots on net through eight appearances this season. When healthy, Norris is a near lock to see top-six minutes and is strong fantasy option in all point-based formats.