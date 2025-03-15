Norris (undisclosed) won't play against Vegas on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Norris will miss at least one game after sitting out Friday's practice. He has notched one goal and one assist in three games with the Sabres since being acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline. With Norris and JJ Peterka (lower body) unavailable, Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch will skate alongside Tage Thompson on Buffalo's top line versus the Golden Knights.
