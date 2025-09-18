Norris (oblique) centered the Sabres' top line on the first day of training camp Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Norris was sidelined for the last 18 games of the campaign in 2024-25, making just three appearances with the Sabres after being traded from the Senators. The 26-year-old was flanked by Zach Benson and Tage Thompson, which suggests head coach Lindy Ruff may continue to use Thompson on the wing and Norris at center early in 2025-26. If he can stay healthy, Norris has 30-goal, 60-point potential, but he has missed at least 16 games in each of the last four seasons.