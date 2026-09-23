Norris scored a goal on two shots while recording a blocked shot and two PIM during Tuesday's 5-1 preseason win over the Blue Jackets.

Norris didn't appear in Monday's preseason opener against the Penguins but made an impact in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 27-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign in which he recorded 13 goals, 21 assists, 28 PIM, 27 blocked shots and 24 hits while averaging 15:51 of ice time across 44 regular-season appearances, and he should continue to handle a prominent role if he can remain healthy this season.