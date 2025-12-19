Norris scored a goal on two shots in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Norris is riding a six-game point streak, racking up three goals and six assists, including five power-play points. After getting hurt in the season opener, Norris missed 24 games but has been lighting it up in December since returning to action. If he can avoid any more stints on the shelf, Norris should continue to offer top-end fantasy value the rest of the way.