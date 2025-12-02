Norris scored two goals, recorded a power-play assist and placed three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Norris didn't miss a beat in his return to the lineup after missing 24 games with an upper-body injury. He recorded a secondary helper on a power-play goal under three minutes into regulation before he scored in the first and third periods, respectively. The Sabres displayed their faith in the 26-year-old forward by inserting him into the top-line center role alongside Tage Thompson, who moved to the right wing. As the Sabres continue to post their best start to a season in recent years, Norris is set to benefit and can provide decent coverage stats in fantasy. If he can stay healthy, Norris has great goalscoring potential, making him a solid streaming option for the time being in most fantasy formats.