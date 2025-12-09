Norris notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

The Sabres were never able to catch up after falling behind 2-0 in the first period, but Norris did his best to spark the offense by having a hand in tallies by Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin in the second frame. Norris has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games since returning from an upper-body injury that had sidelined him for most of October and all of November, producing two goals and seven points during that span as he tries to make up for lost time.