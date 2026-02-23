Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Norris (ribs) will be available for Wednesday's game against New Jersey, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Norris has been sidelined since mid-January due to his rib injury, but he's been cleared to suit up in the Sabres' first game following the Olympic break. Over 19 appearances with Buffalo this year, Norris has racked up six goals, 11 assists, 11 blocked shots and six hits while averaging 15:57 of ice time.