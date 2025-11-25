Norris (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup in Pittsburgh, but he might be an option for games against the Devils and Wild on Friday and Saturday, respectively, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Norris skated on a line with Zach Benson and Noah Ostlund during Tuesday's practice, so it looks like he's closing in on a return to game action. The 26-year-old Norris' eventual addition to the lineup will be a big boost for the Sabres, who have played much better of late. Norris has been sidelined for all but one of the team's games in 2025-26.