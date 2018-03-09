Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Bailey's history in the NHL isn't a long one, but he does have a solid track record with the Sabres this season. In just seven games -- with limited ice time -- Bailey has churned out three points (two goals, one assist). The 2013 second-round pick hasn't excelled as much in the AHL circuit this season, but he still has plenty of time to develop at just 22 years old.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories