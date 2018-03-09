Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.

Bailey's history in the NHL isn't a long one, but he does have a solid track record with the Sabres this season. In just seven games -- with limited ice time -- Bailey has churned out three points (two goals, one assist). The 2013 second-round pick hasn't excelled as much in the AHL circuit this season, but he still has plenty of time to develop at just 22 years old.