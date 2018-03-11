Bailey was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

Bailey notched a goal in 8:39 of ice time Saturday -- his first NHL game since October. However, with four days between games, the Sabres would rather have Bailey staying on the ice in Rochester. The Sabres have four forwards battling injuries at this time, so if they are unable to recover, expect Bailey to be recalled for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.

