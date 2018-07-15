Sabres' Justin Bailey: Earns one-year deal with Sabres
Bailey (shoulder) inked a one-year, two-way contract worth $715,000 with Buffalo on Sunday.
Bailey has 52 career NHL games under his belt, including four point in 12 games with Buffalo last season. The 23-year-old winger was injured in AHL Rochester's final playoff game last season but should be ready to go for training camp. Buffalo was incredibly active this offseason and acquired some forward depth, so Bailey will need to battle for a spot on the NHL roster.
