Sabres' Justin Bailey: Goal in first game since callup
Bailey scored Buffalo's only goal in regulation in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Las Vegas.
Nice work in his first game since his call up on Friday. Bailey may be one of those players who fits better in the NHL than AHL. He has four points, including three goals, in eight NHL games this season. Unspectacular, but decent in limited action.
More News
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Added to NHL roster•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Sent down to minors•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Takes part in Thursday skate•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Suffering from lower-body ailment•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Heads to injured reserve•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: No progress in recovery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...