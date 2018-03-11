Bailey scored Buffalo's only goal in regulation in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Las Vegas.

Nice work in his first game since his call up on Friday. Bailey may be one of those players who fits better in the NHL than AHL. He has four points, including three goals, in eight NHL games this season. Unspectacular, but decent in limited action.

