Bailey (undisclosed) has been placed on Buffalo's injured reserve list.

Still very little is known about Bailey's injury, including what exactly the nature of it is or how long it will keep him sidelined, so this move to IR just serves as another piece in the puzzle. With Bailey still ailing, Nicholas Baptiste is slated to make his season debut against the Capitals on Tuesday night.

