Bailey left the team's playoff finale -- a loss to Syracuse -- with an injury, which a source says is a separated shoulder, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Bailey, the team's second-round pick in 2013, ended up playing 12 games with the Sabres this season, putting up four points to go with a minus-2 rating. He hasn't been able to sustain much scoring at either the NHL or AHL level, but he's a decent enough power player that the team may keep him in the fold with a few openings for the big club when tryouts happen ahead of the 2018-19 season. Bailey hits the offseason as a restricted free agent.