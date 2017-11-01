Sabres' Justin Bailey: Misses practice Wednesday
Bailey (undisclosed) did not skate Wednesday morning, The Buffalo News reports.
There's been no word on what's ailing Bailey, who played just under six minutes against San Jose on Tuesday, five minutes less than his season average. The Sabres have called up Nick Baptiste in the meantime, which means that Bailey could end up missing a few games. The big power forward was called up early in the season and has stuck with the Sabres, scoring two goals and three points in seven games. The Sabres play Arizona on Thursday, and Bailey's status for that game is questionable at the moment.
