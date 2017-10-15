Sabres' Justin Bailey: Moves up Sunday
Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
A 2013 second-round pick, Bailey possesses great size and a good release, which has helped him score 25 goals in his last 55 AHL games. Just 22 years old, Bailey has suited up in 40 NHL games to this point in his career, posting two goals and two assists. That being said, if Buffalo native is given a look in the Sabres top-six group of forwards during this recall, he has the ability to emerge as an effective NHL scorer.
