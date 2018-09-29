Sabres' Justin Bailey: Placed on waivers
Bailey was waived by the Sabres on Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
Bailey was a late cut from training camp, which is understandable given his lofty draft profile -- he was Buffalo's second-round (52nd overall) draft pick in 2013 -- and the winger being relatively close to earning a significant role at the top level. There's always a chance another team could claim him, but if not, he'll head to AHL Rochester.
