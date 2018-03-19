Sabres' Justin Bailey: Returns to Sabres
Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.
Bailey was briefly demoted in order to serve out a one-game suspension at the AHL level, but now he'll return to the Buffalo lineup. In his last three NHL contests, Bailey's scored a goal and dished out six hits, but his average time on ice was under nine-and-a-half minutes. While he possesses good size and skill, it'll be tough to include Bailey in fantasy lineups when he is being seldomly used by head coach Phil Housley.
