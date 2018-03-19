Bailey was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.

Bailey was briefly demoted in order to serve out a one-game suspension at the AHL level, but now he'll return to the Buffalo lineup. In his last three NHL contests, Bailey's scored a goal and dished out six hits, but his average time on ice was under nine-and-a-half minutes. While he possesses good size and skill, it'll be tough to include Bailey in fantasy lineups when he is being seldomly used by head coach Phil Housley.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories