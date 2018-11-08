Sabres' Justin Bailey: Rough start to year
Bailey has struggled in his return to Rochester, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo News reports.
Bailey failed to crack the Sabres opening night roster, and found himself on waivers. He was given some encouragement from former Sabre Daniel Briere, noting that Briere went through a similar process himself. Bailey still had trouble putting the puck in the net though. He scored a pair in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, but those are his only tallies in the dozen games he's played this campaign. He'll need to get more offense going before he's called back up by the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...