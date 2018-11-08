Bailey has struggled in his return to Rochester, Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo News reports.

Bailey failed to crack the Sabres opening night roster, and found himself on waivers. He was given some encouragement from former Sabre Daniel Briere, noting that Briere went through a similar process himself. Bailey still had trouble putting the puck in the net though. He scored a pair in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, but those are his only tallies in the dozen games he's played this campaign. He'll need to get more offense going before he's called back up by the Sabres.