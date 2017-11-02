Bailey (undisclosed) won't lace up for Thursday's road game against the Coyotes.

Sabres coach Phil Housley was the one to announce that Bailey won't suit up in this next contest, adding that Seth Griffith will draw into the lineup instead. Scouts have lauded Bailey for his hockey smarts and versatility, and he'd gotten off to a decent start to the season with two goals and an assist through his first four games before slipping to a three-game points drought. However, he's far from a household name in the fantasy realm and this latest injury is further cutting into his appeal.