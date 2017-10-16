Sabres' Justin Bailey: Scores goal on first shift
Bailey scored his first goal of the season on the first shift of his first game Monday against Anaheim.
Bailey was at the right spot at the right time, putting in a rebound at the edge of the crease just 1:26 into the game. Called up from AHL Rochester on Sunday to help the team get out of a winless slump, Bailey logged fourth-line minutes and finished with just 9:39 of ice time. His strong performance has likely earned him another game with the Sabres, especially with Jacob Josefson (undisclosed) suffering an injury in the same game and Kyle Okposo (illness) on the shelf. Bailey is a budding power forward who has a bright future ahead of him, but has not been able to crack the roster yet. He has very little fantasy value at this point of his career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...