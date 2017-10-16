Bailey scored his first goal of the season on the first shift of his first game Monday against Anaheim.

Bailey was at the right spot at the right time, putting in a rebound at the edge of the crease just 1:26 into the game. Called up from AHL Rochester on Sunday to help the team get out of a winless slump, Bailey logged fourth-line minutes and finished with just 9:39 of ice time. His strong performance has likely earned him another game with the Sabres, especially with Jacob Josefson (undisclosed) suffering an injury in the same game and Kyle Okposo (illness) on the shelf. Bailey is a budding power forward who has a bright future ahead of him, but has not been able to crack the roster yet. He has very little fantasy value at this point of his career.