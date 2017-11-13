Bailey (lower body) was demoted to AHL Rochester on Monday.

In order to reassign Bailey, the team must have cleared him from his lower-body ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the former second-round pick notched two goals and one assist in seven contests. As long as the Sabres can stay healthy, the 22-year-old figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors.

