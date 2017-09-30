Bailey was sent down to AHL Rochester on Saturday, The Buffalo News reports.

Bailey appeared in 32 games for the Sabres last year and was one of the last cuts at training camp this year, so he's certainly on the right path despite the demotion. The former second-round pick will play a top-six role for Rochester, where he's gunning for his third straight 20-goal season. The budding power forward doesn't play with the same edge as teammate Evander Kane, but certainly possesses the size and skill that will see him become a full-time Sabre one day.