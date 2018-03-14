Bailey was called up from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

The Sabres are dealing with a myriad of injuries up front, so all signs point to Bailey being on hand for Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs. There's no need for fantasy owners to get too excited about an organizational tweener, but Bailey -- who was selected in the second-round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft -- has shown flashes of brilliance at the highest level this season, notching three goals and an assist between eight contests.