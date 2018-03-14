Sabres' Justin Bailey: Shuttles back to Buffalo
Bailey was called up from AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
The Sabres are dealing with a myriad of injuries up front, so all signs point to Bailey being on hand for Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs. There's no need for fantasy owners to get too excited about an organizational tweener, but Bailey -- who was selected in the second-round (52nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft -- has shown flashes of brilliance at the highest level this season, notching three goals and an assist between eight contests.
More News
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Drops to minors•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Goal in first game since callup•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Added to NHL roster•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Sent down to minors•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Takes part in Thursday skate•
-
Sabres' Justin Bailey: Suffering from lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...