Bailey's injury was announced as a lower-body malady by the team Wednesday.

While Bailey remains on injured reserve, he was able to join his teammates at practice, which bodes well for a potential return to action against the Panthers on Friday. Once the winger is given the greenlight, he would likely bounce Zemgus Girgensons or Jordan Nolan from the game-day lineup.

