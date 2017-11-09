Bailey (lower body) was an extra skater during Thursday's practice.

Bailey has missed the past three games and it's encouraging he's returned to practice, but players on injured reserve must sit out for a minimum of seven days. Bailey last played on Oct. 28 but moved to IR on Nov. 7 but no retroactive date was announced, which means that the earliest Bailey can return is Nov. 14 against Pittsburgh, effectively ruling him out Friday against Florida and Saturday against Montreal. Nick Baptiste will likely remain in the lineup with Matt Moulson sitting out as the healthy scratch.