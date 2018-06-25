Sabres' Justin Bailey: Tendered qualifying offer
Bailey (shoulder) was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.
Bailey saw action in just 12 games for the Sabres during the 2017-18 campaign, posting three goals and one assist. While those numbers aren't anything overly impressive, it was good enough to earn a qualifying offer, which should keep Bailey in the same uniform for a third straight year. The 22-year-old suffered a separated shoulder in the team's playoff finale, but should be back to full strength well ahead of the upcoming season.
