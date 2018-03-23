Sabres' Justin Bailey: Will not play Friday
Bailey will sit out Friday's match against the Habs.
Bailey was put through a bag skate during Friday's practice after a lackluster effort Wednesday against the Coyotes. The big power forward has battled inconsistency in the past, and he's simply just going through some growing pains. He's part of the Sabres' plans going forward and will be making a run at a roster spot next season. Through 12 games this season he's scored three goals and four points while averaging a little over 11 minutes per game.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...