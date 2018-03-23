Bailey will sit out Friday's match against the Habs.

Bailey was put through a bag skate during Friday's practice after a lackluster effort Wednesday against the Coyotes. The big power forward has battled inconsistency in the past, and he's simply just going through some growing pains. He's part of the Sabres' plans going forward and will be making a run at a roster spot next season. Through 12 games this season he's scored three goals and four points while averaging a little over 11 minutes per game.