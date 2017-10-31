Falk (lower body) skated on the third pairing with Victor Antipin on Tuesday.

Falk has yet to play this season but looks like he's ready to hit the ice -- if not on Thursday against Arizona then certainly very soon. He's yet to be activated from IR, but the Sabres still have some time to decide and may want to keep Taylor Fedun around with Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) hurting as well.

