Falk served as a healthy scratch against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Falk had appeared in five straight games prior to being relegated to the role of observer. Considering the Manitoba native hasn't scored a goal since the 2014-15 season when he was with the Blue Jackets, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive production. In fact, the 28-year-old is still searching for his first point of the 2017-18 campaign.