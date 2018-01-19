Folk ended a 100-game goal drought in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Falk tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period on a low shot that snuck through after goaltender Henrik Lundqvist was bumped out of position by his own man. The goal was Falk's first point in 22 games this season.

