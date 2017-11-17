Sabres' Justin Falk: Game-time decision Friday
Falk will be a game-time decision against the Red Wings on Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Falk just recently returned from a 12-game absence, which no doubt makes his latest ailment all the more frustrating. In his six games back, the blueliner has been held scoreless while contributing some decent ancillary stats with five shots on goal, 25 hits and 18 blocks. If the Snowflake, Manitoba native is unable to give it a go, recently recalled Casey Nelson figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...