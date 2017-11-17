Falk will be a game-time decision against the Red Wings on Friday due to an undisclosed injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Falk just recently returned from a 12-game absence, which no doubt makes his latest ailment all the more frustrating. In his six games back, the blueliner has been held scoreless while contributing some decent ancillary stats with five shots on goal, 25 hits and 18 blocks. If the Snowflake, Manitoba native is unable to give it a go, recently recalled Casey Nelson figures to slot into the lineup.